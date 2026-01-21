The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) has said it launched a mission to transfer Daesh detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to help ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities.

The mission began as US forces successfully transported 150 Daesh terrorists held at a detention facility in northeastern Hasakah province to a secure location in Iraq, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Ultimately, up to 7,000 ISIS (Daesh) detainees could be transferred from Syria to Iraqi-controlled facilities," it added.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the US is "closely" coordinating with regional partners, including Iraq, and appreciates their role in ensuring the defeat of Daesh.