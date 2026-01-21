WORLD
1 min read
US begins large-scale transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria to Iraq
Ultimately, up to 7,000 Daesh detainees could be transferred from Syria to Iraqi-controlled facilities, says CENTCOM.
US begins large-scale transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria to Iraq
Drone view of Al Shaddadi prison after Daesh inmates fled before a Syrian army takeover, amid claims the YPG released detainees, on January 20, 2026. / Reuters
January 21, 2026

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) has said it launched a mission to transfer Daesh detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to help ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities.

The mission began as US forces successfully transported 150 Daesh terrorists held at a detention facility in northeastern Hasakah province to a secure location in Iraq, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Ultimately, up to 7,000 ISIS (Daesh) detainees could be transferred from Syria to Iraqi-controlled facilities," it added.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the US is "closely" coordinating with regional partners, including Iraq, and appreciates their role in ensuring the defeat of Daesh.

RECOMMENDED

"Facilitating the orderly and secure transfer of ISIS (Daesh) detainees is critical to preventing a breakout that would pose a direct threat to the United States and regional security," he said.

The move was announced a day after Tom Barrack, who is also the US ambassador to Türkiye, said Washington’s priorities in Syria now centre on “supporting reconciliation, advancing national unity and stability”, while making clear that the United States does not support separatism.

“Washington’s priorities include supporting reconciliation and advancing national unity without endorsing separatism or federalism,” Barrack said.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files