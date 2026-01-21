The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) has said it launched a mission to transfer Daesh detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to help ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities.
The mission began as US forces successfully transported 150 Daesh terrorists held at a detention facility in northeastern Hasakah province to a secure location in Iraq, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Ultimately, up to 7,000 ISIS (Daesh) detainees could be transferred from Syria to Iraqi-controlled facilities," it added.
CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the US is "closely" coordinating with regional partners, including Iraq, and appreciates their role in ensuring the defeat of Daesh.
"Facilitating the orderly and secure transfer of ISIS (Daesh) detainees is critical to preventing a breakout that would pose a direct threat to the United States and regional security," he said.
The move was announced a day after Tom Barrack, who is also the US ambassador to Türkiye, said Washington’s priorities in Syria now centre on “supporting reconciliation, advancing national unity and stability”, while making clear that the United States does not support separatism.
“Washington’s priorities include supporting reconciliation and advancing national unity without endorsing separatism or federalism,” Barrack said.