A peace "roadmap" set to be signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will establish a long-sought transit route and deepen the two nations’ bilateral ties with Washington, the White House has said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are slated to arrive separately at the White House on Friday, with Pashinyan arriving first, followed by Aliyev. The two will hold separate bilateral meetings with Trump before coming together for a trilateral signing ceremony in the State Dining Room.

"The Roadmap they are agreeing to will build a cooperative future that benefits both countries, their region of the South Caucasus, and beyond," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told reporters on a conference call. "By locking in this path to peace, we are unlocking the great potential of the South Caucasus region in trade, transit, and energy."

The agreement includes the development of what is being referred to as the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity," which Kelly said will be a "multimodal transit area connecting mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, while respecting Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and its people."

Previous proposals to resolve the conflict included a route between the Nakhchivan exclave and mainland Azerbaijan known as the Zangezur Corridor. One of the officials who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity said that with the agreement, "there's no more talk of a corridor. There isn't a corridor."

"How President Trump has elegantly resolved his solution is by introducing the Trump route for international peace and prosperity," the official said.

Seeking dissolution of Minsk Group