Yemen’s newly appointed prime minister, Shaya al Zindani, has pledged that his government will prioritise improving living and service conditions for citizens, combating corruption and strengthening institutional performance.

In a post on X late on Friday, following the announcement of his Cabinet lineup, al Zindani said the government would work “with a one-team spirit” to ease citizens’ suffering and meet their aspirations for security and development.

“The government’s priorities in the coming phase will be centred on improving living and service conditions for citizens, fighting corruption, developing institutional performance, and strengthening partnerships with brothers and friends,” he said.

He added that these efforts are aimed at ending what he described as a coup, restoring state institutions and consolidating stability.

Al Zindani also praised Saudi Arabia’s support for the Yemeni government in political, economic, security, military, humanitarian and development fields.

He urged Cabinet members to remain close to the public and to exert maximum effort in serving Yemenis, saying the population has endured severe hardship and is awaiting the fulfilment of urgent needs and long-standing aspirations.

Yemen’s presidency announced on Friday the formation of a new government headed by al Zindani, comprising 34 ministers.