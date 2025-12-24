Thailand and Cambodia both have reported fresh clashes as the two sides are scheduled to hold military talks.

Cambodia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Thailand fired two shells into the Poipet area, adding the forces later fired one shell in Banteay Meanchey province, injuring two civilians, according to the Khmer Times.

The developments come as the two militaries are set to hold their first talks since renewed clashes began on Dec. 7.

Thai forces also fired in front of the Preah Vihear Temple and the Ghost Mountain, it said, adding that Cambodian forces also opened fire with BM-21 rockets.

Thailand announced on Tuesday that its troops destroyed two buildings in the Cambodian border town of Poipet, which were allegedly used to house scammers and store munitions, according to public broadcaster Thai PBS.

‘Collateral effects’