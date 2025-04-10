Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has called on Türkiye to cooperate with Jakarta to “take responsibility for creating a new global order.”

“(With Türkiye) as leaders of the Global South, as strategic partners, we need to take responsibility for creating a new global order,” Prabowo told a joint news conference with Turkish President Erdogan in the capital Ankara, on Thursday.

On the global geopolitical situation, Prabowo said: “Indonesia and Türkiye should work together to maintain global peace and stability.”

“We will work together to support Palestinian independence,” he said.

Both countries have agreed to support stability and peace in Syria and Ukraine, he added.

Prabowo’s official visit to Türkiye began on Wednesday. Before their one-on-one meeting, Erdogan welcomed Prabowo at the presidential palace.

Turkish parliament address