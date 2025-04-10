TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Indonesia should take lead in shaping 'new global order': Prabowo
Indonesia and Türkiye should work together to maintain global peace and stability, says Indonesian President Prabowo during a press conference with Turkish President Erdogan.
Prabowo has been on a two-day official visit to Türkiye since Wednesday. / TRT World
April 10, 2025

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has called on Türkiye to cooperate with Jakarta to “take responsibility for creating a new global order.”

“(With Türkiye) as leaders of the Global South, as strategic partners, we need to take responsibility for creating a new global order,” Prabowo told a joint news conference with Turkish President Erdogan in the capital Ankara, on Thursday.

On the global geopolitical situation, Prabowo said: “Indonesia and Türkiye should work together to maintain global peace and stability.”

“We will work together to support Palestinian independence,” he said.

Both countries have agreed to support stability and peace in Syria and Ukraine, he added.

Prabowo’s official visit to Türkiye began on Wednesday. Before their one-on-one meeting, Erdogan welcomed Prabowo at the presidential palace.

Turkish parliament address

Addressing the Turkish Parliament, Prabowo expressed support for the nation of Türkiye in its pursuit of justice in an uncertain world.

“We want to stand side by side with Türkiye in defence of justice and righteousness in a world full of uncertainties,” Prabowo said.

Lauding warm ties with Ankara, Prabowo said: “For us, Türkiye is actually a continuation of the Ottoman Empire and we remember the historical relations between us.”

Addressing Turkish lawmakers, the 73-year-old Indonesian leader turned nostalgic, recalling the days of his youth.

“My hero, my icon was Mustafa Kemal Ataturk along with Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II,” he said, referring to the founder of the Turkish Republic and Sultan Mehmed, the Ottoman sultan who conquered Istanbul and earned the title of Fatih (the Conqueror).

