The Institute of Marine Sciences and Management at Istanbul University has launched a project to monitor endangered seagrass meadows using artificial intelligence-supported satellite imagery and drones, aiming to improve protection of fragile coastal ecosystems.

The initiative targets seagrass meadows threatened by rising sea temperatures, marine pollution, coastal development and uncontrolled boat anchoring.

The project will focus on pilot areas in western Türkiye, including parts of the Marmara and Aegean seas along the Balikesir coast. Data obtained through remote sensing technologies will be verified by underwater research dives conducted by scientific teams.

Titled the Pasalimani Island Harmanli Bay Project, the initiative seeks to develop practical and sustainable methods for monitoring and conserving Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows in the Marmara Sea through advanced remote sensing techniques.

Seagrass meadows vital to coastal ecosystems

Speaking to Anadolu, Institute Director Professor Cem Gazioglu said seagrass meadows are among the most important components of coastal ecosystems due to their high carbon sequestration capacity, oxygen production and role as habitats for many marine species.