Pakistan nominates Trump for 2026 Nobel prize for brokering truce with India in Kashmir fighting
Islamabad "formally recommends" Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, crediting US President for brokering ceasefire and offering to mediate Kashmir dispute while hoping Trump's peace efforts will extend to Gaza and Iran-Israel crises.
Trump's recent lunch meeting with Asim Munir was the first time a US president had hosted the head of Pakistan's army chief at the White House. / User Upload
June 21, 2025

Pakistan has formally recommended the US President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in defusing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi during a recent military standoff and offering to mediate Kashmir dispute between the South Asian nuclear rivals.

In a statement early on Saturday, Pakistan praised Trump's "strategic foresight" and direct engagement with both sides, which it said led to a ceasefire and helped avert a broader regional conflict between two nuclear-armed states.

Islamabad also highlighted Trump's past offers to mediate the long-running Kashmir dispute, calling his intervention "a testament to genuine peacemaking."

Pakistan said it "greatly admires" Trump's Kashmir mediation offers, saying that "durable peace in South Asia would remain elusive until the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning Jammu and Kashmir."

Islamabad said it remains hopeful that Trump's peace efforts will continue to contribute towards regional and global stability, "particularly in the context of ongoing crises in the Middle East, including the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating escalation involving Iran."

The announcement comes as diplomatic engagement continues between Islamabad and Washington on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including Iran.

Shehbaz, Rubio discuss Iran-Israel tensions

Also on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that focused on the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

Sharif stressed the need for a peaceful resolution to what he described as a "grave" crisis, and said Pakistan was ready to play a "constructive" role in any peace effort.

The call followed Army Chief Generla Asim Munir's meeting with Trump at the White House earlier this week, where the two discussed regional security and strategic cooperation.

Sharif also expressed support for greater Pakistan-US collaboration in areas including trade, energy, mining, and technology.

He reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to reengage with India on all outstanding disputes, including Kashmir, counter-terrorism, and water sharing.

The Pakistani military, in a separate statement, said General Munir met with policy experts, analysts, and journalists during his Washington trip, emphasising the potential for a "multidimensional partnership" with the US based on mutual respect and shared interests.

He reaffirmed Islamabad’s "balanced" approach to global and regional issues and pledged a "responsible and proactive" role in easing tensions and supporting collective security.

Trump, commenting after his meeting with Munir, told reporters he had "stopped" the war between India and Pakistan — a claim that was later denied by Indian officials.

Secretary Rubio commended Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism and assured Islamabad of continued US support in tackling security threats.

He also encouraged Pakistan to maintain its diplomatic engagement in the region, especially given its ties with Iran.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to advancing regional and global stability through cooperation

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
