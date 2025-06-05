Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has urged his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to "finalise" an EU trade deal with four South American countries, which Paris has so far rejected.

France has staunchly opposed ratifying the so-called Mercosur agreement, a trade deal between the European Union and four South American nations including Brazil, over fears a flow of lower-cost agricultural goods would outcompete Europe's farmers.

"Open your heart a little to this opportunity to finalise this agreement with our dear Mercosur," Lula said on Thursday, during a state visit to Paris.

"This agreement would be the strongest response our regions could offer in the face of the uncertainty caused by the return of unilateralism and tariff protectionism," he added, referring to sweeping tariffs imposed or threatened by US President Donald Trump.

Trump, who argues his tariffs will bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States, has hit the EU with multiple waves of levies.

For his part, Macron reiterated his concerns about the deal's impact on French farmers, citing differences in environmental regulations between the EU and Mercosur countries.