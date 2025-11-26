WAR ON GAZA
Israel killed 33,000 women, girls during Gaza genocide — Palestine
Foreign Ministry accuses Israel of using surveillance tools and technologies to target Palestinian women.
Palestine says 33,000 Palestinian women and girls have been killed in Israeli assaults over the past two years. / Reuters
November 26, 2025

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has said that Israel killed at least 33,000 Palestinian women and girls during its two-year old genocide in Gaza.

The statement was issued on Tuesday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The ministry said more than 12,500 women and 20,000 children have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since October 2023, citing figures from Gaza’s Government Media Office.

Israel commits "systematic crimes against Palestinian women, including genocide, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary and administrative detention, torture and sexual violence, home demolitions, land seizure, settler terrorism, starvation, and intimidation," it said.

It also accused Israel of using advanced surveillance tools and technologies, including artificial intelligence and cyber spying, to target and terrorise Palestinians, especially women.

The ministry stressed "the urgent need to sustain international momentum to end the illegal Israeli colonial occupation, implement the two-state solution with the independence of the State of Palestine, and to safeguard the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, independence, and the right of return without restrictions."

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people and wounded nearly 171,000 others in a two-year war in Gaza that has reduced much of the enclave to rubble.

