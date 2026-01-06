An international media association has criticised the Israeli government for maintaining its ban on unrestricted media access to Gaza, calling the move disappointing.

The government had told the Supreme Court in a submission late on Sunday that the ban should remain in place, citing security risks in Gaza, despite a ceasefire agreement in place since October.

The submission was in response to a petition filed by the Foreign Press Association (FPA), which represents hundreds of journalists in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories, seeking immediate and unrestricted access for foreign journalists to Gaza.

"The Foreign Press Association expresses its profound disappointment with the Israeli government's latest response to our appeal for full and free access to Gaza," the association said on Tuesday.

"Instead of presenting a plan for allowing journalists into Gaza independently and letting us work alongside our brave Palestinian colleagues, the government has decided once again to lock us out" despite the ceasefire in the territory, it added.

Since the outbreak of Israel’s war in Gaza war in October 2023, the government has barred foreign journalists from independently entering the devastated territory, instead allowing only a limited number to enter on a case-by-case basis while embedded with its military.

In early December 2025, Gaza's government media office said 257 Palestinian journalists had been killed during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza..

"Judges will put an end to this charade"

The FPA filed its petition in 2024, after which the court granted the government several extensions to submit its response.