Over 8,000 aftershocks were recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology since a 6.9 magnitude quake hit the Cebu region last week, local media have reported.

A total of 8,298 aftershocks, with strengths ranging from magnitude 1.0 to 5.1, have been recorded since September 30, according to the GMA Network.

Some 72 people died and nearly 40,000 houses were damaged by the strong earthquake that jolted the Philippines' Cebu province last week.

At least 294 people were injured in the powerful earthquake, which caused extensive damage to the local infrastructure.