WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Three more people, including a child, were injured in attacks in Gaza City, medical sources say.
Displaced Palestinians struggle to maintain their daily lives amid the rubble left behind by Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza on January 26 2026. / Reuters Archive
January 27, 2026

Three Palestinians were killed and three others wounded on Tuesday in Israeli attacks in Gaza City, marking the latest violation of the October 10 ceasefire deal, medical sources said.

The sources said a 17-year-old boy was killed when an Israeli strike hit near the Al Sanafour intersection in eastern Gaza City.

Two more people lost their lives in a missile strike in the Tuffah neighbourhood in the city’s northern part.

Three more people, including a child, were injured by shrapnel from Israeli missiles that struck the Al Sanafour area in the early morning, the source added.

The Israeli army has continued air strikes and artillery shelling across Gaza, including the Tuffah neighbourhood, which has seen a noticeable escalation in recent days.

Since the ceasefire took effect, repeated Israeli violations have killed at least 486 Palestinians and wounded 1,341 others.

The ceasefire was supposed to end the genocidal war launched by Israel on October 8 2023, which lasted two years and left more than 71,000 Palestinians dead and 171,000 wounded.

The offensive also caused widespread destruction to about 90 percent of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at roughly $70 billion.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
