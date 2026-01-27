Three Palestinians were killed and three others wounded on Tuesday in Israeli attacks in Gaza City, marking the latest violation of the October 10 ceasefire deal, medical sources said.

The sources said a 17-year-old boy was killed when an Israeli strike hit near the Al Sanafour intersection in eastern Gaza City.

Two more people lost their lives in a missile strike in the Tuffah neighbourhood in the city’s northern part.

Three more people, including a child, were injured by shrapnel from Israeli missiles that struck the Al Sanafour area in the early morning, the source added.