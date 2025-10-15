Hungary's foreign minister warned on Wednesday that Budapest would suffer if it was cut off from Russian gas and said the country would not accept outside pressure when it came to decisions on its own energy supplies.

Hungary has pushed back against plans that were announced in June by the European Commission to phase out the EU's imports of all Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by the end of 2027.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is in Moscow to attend the Russian Energy Week forum, told reporters that national interest was paramount for Budapest when it came to securing its own energy supplies.

"Right now, without Druzhba, we physically cannot supply the country, since the remaining infrastructure cannot deliver enough oil. When supplies through Druzhba are cut off, we cannot supply the country with oil," the minister explained.

"So, whoever attacks the pipeline leading to Hungary is attacking our national sovereignty, which presupposes secure energy supplies."

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban repeatedly has said that Russian energy imports are indispensable, claiming switching suppliers would trigger an immediate economic collapse.

Orban, known for close ties to the Kremlin, has opposed EU sanctions targeting Russia’s energy revenues, which the US and most of the European countries say the money fund its war in Ukraine.

While much of Europe reduces reliance on Russian energy, Hungary and Slovakia — both EU members — have maintained imports, citing a lack of viable alternatives.

Ukraine has expressed concern over Hungary’s and Slovakia’s gas trade with Russia, which is accused of targeting one of the main pipelines, Druzba (Friendship).

Hungary and Slovakia sent a letter in August to the European Commission calling for action against repeated Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba pipeline.

Szijjarto, in the letter, described the strikes as a direct threat to Hungarian energy security and criticised the Commission for its silence.