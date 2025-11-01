AFRICA
Trump adds Nigeria to watch list over claims of 'existential threat' against Christians
US President says "radicals" are responsible for the mass killing of Christians in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.
Trump says Christians face an "existential threat" in Nigeria and adds the country to the US State Department’s religious freedom watch list. / Reuters
November 1, 2025

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Christianity faces a threat in Nigeria, and he was adding the West African nation to a State Department watch list.

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social on Friday.

He said he was putting Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer and most populous country, on a "Countries of Particular Concern" list of nations the US finds have engaged in religious freedom violations.

The list includes China, Myanmar, North Korea and Russia among others, according to the State Department website.

Trump said he was asking US Representatives Riley Moore and Tom Cole, as well as the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, to look into the matter and report back to him.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
