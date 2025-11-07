Earth can no longer sustain a development model based on intensive use of fossil fuels responsible for planet-heating emissions, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has told a climate summit.

Lula on Friday advocated for redirecting some oil exploration profits towards the green energy transition, and said decisions taken now regarding the energy sector will determine humanity's "success or failure in the battle against climate change."

He addressed heads of state and government gathered in the Amazonian city of Belem ahead of an annual round of UN climate talks starting next week.

The summit was snubbed by leaders of some of the world's leading oil, coal and gas producers — notably the United States whose President Donald Trump has called climate crisis a "con job."

Lula cautioned that "Earth can no longer sustain the development model based on the intensive use of fossil fuels that has prevailed over the past 200 years."

He pointed to ethanol as an "effective and readily available alternative" for industry and transportation, and lamented "pressure and threats" that led the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to postpone a plan to curb shipping emissions.

Trump had threatened sanctions against countries backing the IMO project and there are fears he could use similar tactics to block progress at the Belem climate conference.