Two additional bodies were recovered from a Mormon church in Michigan that a gunman attacked and set aflame, police in the northern US state said, bringing the total death toll to four.

Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye told a press conference that "a couple additional bodies" had been recovered during an ongoing search through debris at the burned-down church.

"So that makes our total victim count up to four victims," he said.

The incident occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, about 80 km north of Detroit.

Authorities said the building was also on fire, though it was not immediately clear if the blaze was connected to the shooting.

Police confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public but did not release details on the number of victims or their conditions.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and an investigation is underway.