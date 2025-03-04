The humanitarian situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo will be “very dramatic” due to US foreign aid cuts, a government official said Monday.

Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya said in a video conference with US think tank the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center that 70 percent of the humanitarian aid in the east was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), warning that the situation “was dramatic, but it will get more dramatic, because we don't have this US foreign assistance.”

“We need to make sure Goma is accessible for the humanitarian assistance. This is very, very urgent,” Muyaya said, emphasising the need for reopening Goma airport.

He pointed to the situation of children, who could not “go to school in peace,” since those who are between 13 and 18 years old were “systematically kidnapped.”

His comments came after the Trump administration, following suggestions from US tech billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), initiated the shutdown of USAID’s operations domestically and internationally.

The move has led to widespread disruptions in global aid programs, affecting non-governmental organisations and media organisations that rely on the agency's funding.

More than 8,500 deaths