Minister warns of 'dramatic' humanitarian crisis in DRC from US aid cuts
"It will get more dramatic because we don't have this US foreign assistance," says Patrick Muyaya.
A demonstrator holds a Congolese national flag during a protest in front of the Embassy of Rwanda in Brussels, on February 8, 2025, against Rwandan-backed armed group M23 offensives in eastern DR Congo that has left thousands dead and displaced. / Archivo AFP
March 4, 2025

The humanitarian situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo will be “very dramatic” due to US foreign aid cuts, a government official said Monday.

Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya said in a video conference with US think tank the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center that 70 percent of the humanitarian aid in the east was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), warning that the situation “was dramatic, but it will get more dramatic, because we don't have this US foreign assistance.”

“We need to make sure Goma is accessible for the humanitarian assistance. This is very, very urgent,” Muyaya said, emphasising the need for reopening Goma airport.

He pointed to the situation of children, who could not “go to school in peace,” since those who are between 13 and 18 years old were “systematically kidnapped.”

His comments came after the Trump administration, following suggestions from US tech billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), initiated the shutdown of USAID’s operations domestically and internationally.

The move has led to widespread disruptions in global aid programs, affecting non-governmental organisations and media organisations that rely on the agency's funding.

More than 8,500 deaths

The M23 rebel group has intensified its territorial control in DRC since December, recently seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Fighting in DRC since January has led to the deaths of more than 8,500 people, with at least 5,700 wounded, according to Congolese Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba.

Last week, at least 16 people were killed and more than 17 injured in an explosion during an M23 rally in Bukavu, according to the minister.

Muyaya urged the international community to continue to put pressure “especially on Rwanda, so they can come back to the table, and then we can find a solution for the situation now.”

DRC accuses Rwanda of backing the rebel group, and countries including the US and the UK announced punitive measures and sanctions against Kigali over the alleged support.

