Venezuela's top lawmaker, Jorge Rodriguez, has said that over 400 people had been freed from prison as part of the process announced last week, intended as a gesture of peace.

Rights groups have said the number of releases ranges from 60 to 70, while complaining about the slow pace and lack of information. On Monday, Venezuela's penitentiary authority said that 116 people had been freed from prison.

Foro Penal, a leading local NGO that works on legal support for detainees, said at least 800 “political prisoners” were behind bars at the beginning of the year.