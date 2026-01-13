AMERICAS
1 min read
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
A rights group says the number is much lower and ranges between 60 to 70.
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
The government says it does not hold political prisoners and that those arrested have been charged with legitimate crimes. / Reuters
January 13, 2026

Venezuela's top lawmaker, Jorge Rodriguez, has said that over 400 people had been freed from prison as part of the process announced last week, intended as a gesture of peace.

Rights groups have said the number of releases ranges from 60 to 70, while complaining about the slow pace and lack of information. On Monday, Venezuela's penitentiary authority said that 116 people had been freed from prison.

Foro Penal, a leading local NGO that works on legal support for detainees, said at least 800 “political prisoners” were behind bars at the beginning of the year.

RECOMMENDED

The government says it does not hold political prisoners and that those arrested have been charged with legitimate crimes.

Opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, who is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, has been one of the leading voices demanding the release of prisoners, some of whom are her close allies.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025