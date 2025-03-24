The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, a leading Muslim organisation in India, has announced a nationwide campaign against a proposed law that would expand government control over Waqf properties.

Waqf refers to land or property endowed by a Muslim for religious, educational, or charitable purposes.

Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, the board’s spokesman, said its 31-member action committee has decided to use all “constitutional, legal, and democratic means” to resist what it describes as a "controversial, discriminatory, and damaging" bill.

The board has laid out a nationwide protest plan, including demonstrations in all state capitals, according to a statement released late on Sunday.

“As part of the first phase of the agitation, large protest sit-ins have been planned in front of the state assemblies in Bihar’s Patna on March 26 and Vijayawada on March 29,” Ilyas said.

‘Undemocratic’