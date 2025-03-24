ISLAMOPHOBIA
Muslims body launches campaign against Waqf law changes across India
Muslim leaders in India plan sit-ins, human chains, and social media campaigns to resist the proposed Waqf bill they believe is unconstitutional.
The Muslim board's action committee decides to resist the controversial and discriminatory Waqf bill. / AP
March 24, 2025

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, a leading Muslim organisation in India, has announced a nationwide campaign against a proposed law that would expand government control over Waqf properties.

Waqf refers to land or property endowed by a Muslim for religious, educational, or charitable purposes.

Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, the board’s spokesman, said its 31-member action committee has decided to use all “constitutional, legal, and democratic means” to resist what it describes as a "controversial, discriminatory, and damaging" bill.

The board has laid out a nationwide protest plan, including demonstrations in all state capitals, according to a statement released late on Sunday.

“As part of the first phase of the agitation, large protest sit-ins have been planned in front of the state assemblies in Bihar’s Patna on March 26 and Vijayawada on March 29,” Ilyas said.

‘Undemocratic’

The campaign will feature sit-ins, human chains, and social media initiatives, particularly hashtag campaigns on X, the statement added.

"In addition, public conferences, seminars, symposiums, and dharnas (sit-ins) will be organised at the district level, and memorandums will be submitted to the president of India through district magistrates," it said.

The bill, initially met with resistance from opposition parties, was referred to a joint committee of lawmakers, which has now presented its report. The legislation is expected to be reintroduced in the ongoing parliamentary session.

While the Muslim body asserts that the bill has been entirely rejected by the community as "undemocratic," the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, argues that the legislation aims to ensure “accountability and transparency.”

On March 17, the board staged a protest in New Delhi against the proposed amendments.

