AFRICA
2 min read
Around 700 still missing after deadly central Nigeria floods: govt
Late last month flash floods swept through the town of Mokwa after hours-long torrential rains, destroying homes and killing more than 200 residents, according to emergency agencies.
Around 700 still missing after deadly central Nigeria floods: govt
"Over 700 persons are still missing," Niger state deputy governor Yakubu Garba stated. / AA
June 18, 2025

More than 700 people are still missing following flash floods that struck central Nigeria's Niger state last month killing at least 200 people, officials have said.

Teams of rescuers continued to search for missing residents three weeks after the inundation in and around the town, more than 300 kilometres (186 miles) east of the Nigerian capital Abuja.

"Over 700 persons are still missing and we are yet to ascertain where they are," Yakubu Garba, Niger state deputy governor said in a statement from his office.

From the latest tally, 207 bodies were recovered from the floods which destroyed 400 homes and displaced more than 3,000 residents, Garba said.

Niger state emergency management agency SEMA confirmed the 207 death toll, saying they were still working to ascertain the numbers of missing.

Nigeria's rainy season, which usually lasts six months, is just getting started for the year. Flooding, usually caused by heavy rains and poor infrastructure, wreaks havoc every year, killing hundreds of people across the West African country.

RECOMMENDED

Scientists have also warned that climate change is already fuelling more extreme weather patterns. In Nigeria, the floods are exacerbated by inadequate drainage, the construction of homes on waterways and the dumping of waste in drains and water channels.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has warned of possible flash floods across most of Nigeria's 36 states in this rainy season.

In 2024, more than 300 people were killed and over a million displaced in at least 34 out of Nigeria's 36 states, making it one of the country's worst flood seasons in decades, according to the United Nations humanitarian affairs agency OCHA.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO