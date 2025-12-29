The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has confirmed the death of Abu Ubaida, its iconic wartime spokesman, along with several senior military commanders killed during Israel’s two-year war on Gaza.

In a recorded statement on Monday, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said Abu Ubaida — whose real name was Hudhayfah Abdullah al-Kahlout — was killed during the conflict.

Masked and rarely seen in public, Abu Ubaida served as Hamas’ most recognisable voice throughout the war, delivering regular updates and messages that resonated across the world.

The group also confirmed the death of its chief of staff, Mohammed Sinwar, who had led the Qassam Brigades through what Hamas described as an “exceptionally difficult period” after succeeding longtime commander Mohammed Deif.

Sinwar was the brother of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s political chief in Gaza.