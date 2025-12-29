WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hamas confirms death of wartime spokesperson Abu Ubaida, top commanders in Israeli strikes
Masked and rarely seen in public, Abu Ubaida served as Hamas’ most recognisable voice throughout the war, delivering regular updates and messages that resonated across the world
Hamas confirms death of wartime spokesperson Abu Ubaida, top commanders in Israeli strikes
Abu Ubaida served as Hamas’ most recognisable voice throughout the war / Reuters
December 29, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has confirmed the death of Abu Ubaida, its iconic wartime spokesman, along with several senior military commanders killed during Israel’s two-year war on Gaza.

In a recorded statement on Monday, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said Abu Ubaida — whose real name was Hudhayfah Abdullah al-Kahlout — was killed during the conflict. 

Masked and rarely seen in public, Abu Ubaida served as Hamas’ most recognisable voice throughout the war, delivering regular updates and messages that resonated across the world.

The group also confirmed the death of its chief of staff, Mohammed Sinwar, who had led the Qassam Brigades through what Hamas described as an “exceptionally difficult period” after succeeding longtime commander Mohammed Deif. 

Sinwar was the brother of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s political chief in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Israeli strikes wound Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire withdrawal

Several other commanders confirmed dead

Among those killed was Mohammed Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade, whom Hamas said died alongside Yahya Sinwar. 

The group also announced the death of Hakam al-Issa, a senior figure involved in training, military education and strategic planning, as well as Raed Saad, identified as head of Hamas’ weapons manufacturing division and a former chief of operations.

Hamas described the losses as evidence of the heavy price paid by its leadership during the war and said the deaths will not weaken the resistance.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar