The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has confirmed the death of Abu Ubaida, its iconic wartime spokesman, along with several senior military commanders killed during Israel’s two-year war on Gaza.
In a recorded statement on Monday, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said Abu Ubaida — whose real name was Hudhayfah Abdullah al-Kahlout — was killed during the conflict.
Masked and rarely seen in public, Abu Ubaida served as Hamas’ most recognisable voice throughout the war, delivering regular updates and messages that resonated across the world.
The group also confirmed the death of its chief of staff, Mohammed Sinwar, who had led the Qassam Brigades through what Hamas described as an “exceptionally difficult period” after succeeding longtime commander Mohammed Deif.
Sinwar was the brother of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s political chief in Gaza.
Several other commanders confirmed dead
Among those killed was Mohammed Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade, whom Hamas said died alongside Yahya Sinwar.
The group also announced the death of Hakam al-Issa, a senior figure involved in training, military education and strategic planning, as well as Raed Saad, identified as head of Hamas’ weapons manufacturing division and a former chief of operations.
Hamas described the losses as evidence of the heavy price paid by its leadership during the war and said the deaths will not weaken the resistance.