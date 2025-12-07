US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said Sunday that Damascus has “epic” and “heroic” achievements over the course of one year, following the ouster of the Bashar al Assad regime in December 2024.

“It's heroic and epic what they've done in what will be one year and a couple of days,” Barrack said during a panel discussion at the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital.

After the fall of the Assad regime, a new administration led by President Ahmed al Sharaa has been pursuing political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and expanding cooperation with regional and international partners.

“What we all have to do is help them, entitle them and encourage them and allow them to form the kind of government and inclusive regime that they, the Syrians, would like to do,” the US envoy said.

He called for avoiding “Western expectations” that will prevent Syria from reaching stability within itself.

Related TRT World - US ambassador to Türkiye urges Congress to support full repeal of sanctions to aid Syria

‘Baby steps’