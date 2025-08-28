The emergency committee of Gaza City’s Holy Family Church has said it will remain at the compound to support priests, nuns and civilians sheltering there, even as Israel prepares a new attack to occupy the city.
In a statement, the committee said its decision follows a joint declaration by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem warning of imminent Israeli military action and ongoing evacuation orders.
"Since the first day of the war, the committee has worked tirelessly to serve the displaced inside the church and the community outside it," the Holy Family Church’s statement said.
"We renew our commitment to stand with the Church, hand in hand with the priests and nuns, for the common good of the community."
The joint patriarchal statement, released on Tuesday in Jerusalem, noted that Israeli officials had announced plans "a few weeks ago" to take control of Gaza City.
It said media reports described "massive military mobilisation and preparations for an imminent offensive."
"Evacuation orders were already in place for several neighbourhoods in Gaza City," the patriarchs said.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain in Gaza City, including Christians sheltering at the Greek Orthodox compound of Saint Porphyrius and the Holy Family compound.
Many are "weakened and malnourished due to the hardships of the last months," the patriarchates said, warning that fleeing south "would be nothing less than a death sentence."
The Holy Family committee emphasised that its declaration reflects its own decision and reiterated the patriarchates’ position that, like other Gaza residents, those sheltering inside church facilities "will have to decide according to their conscience what they will do."