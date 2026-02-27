In the land of junk food, agriculture is controlled by two magic words: productivity and profitability. America’s two million farmers are formidable businessmen. XXL farms, feedlots and pesticides: Anything goes when producing more and more. In the cattle feedlots in the Midwest, animals are herded by the thousands into pens without a single blade of grass, fattened up and drugged with growth hormones. These are industrial methods pushed to the extreme.

In California, we investigate the gigantic plantations where carrots, artichokes and strawberries are grown. With a desperate shortage of water, farmers pump it as fast as they can, even if it leaves local people without drinking water. An investigation into the excesses of American agribusiness.

