Farming in America: The Land of Junk Food | Storyteller
WORLD
2 min read
Farming in America: The Land of Junk Food | StorytellerIn the land of junk food, agriculture is ruled by profit. This investigation exposes how industrial farming in the US is being pushed to the extreme.
Farming in America: The Land of Junk Food / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2026

In the land of junk food, agriculture is controlled by two magic words: productivity and profitability. America’s two million farmers are formidable businessmen. XXL farms, feedlots and pesticides: Anything goes when producing more and more. In the cattle feedlots in the Midwest, animals are herded by the thousands into pens without a single blade of grass, fattened up and drugged with growth hormones. These are industrial methods pushed to the extreme.

In California, we investigate the gigantic plantations where carrots, artichokes and strawberries are grown. With a desperate shortage of water, farmers pump it as fast as they can, even if it leaves local people without drinking water. An investigation into the excesses of American agribusiness.

[NOTE: Farming in America: The Land of Junk Food available until March 16, 2026.]

DIRECTOR’S STATEMENT

RECOMMENDED

By Celine Missoffe | Director

As a French filmmaker, I always had a lot of questions about agricultural production methods in France, so I simply asked myself once: How does it work in one of the most powerful countries in the world?

The United States is one of the world's leading agricultural powers. Agriculture is a business, almost like any other. Through human portraits, I tried to show the two sides of the same system: On the one hand, men and women who are passionate about their work and proud to feed the planet; on the other, an overly intensive production system that can destroy nature and exhaust its workers.

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT.

Explore
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
Ankara rolls out COP31 digital hub to expand climate inclusion: Turkish first lady
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
World’s largest aircraft carrier reaches Israeli shores amid US military buildup
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
Why has Zimbabwe banned lithium export?
Public transportation disrupted across Germany amid two-day strike
AI company Anthropic rejects Pentagon's request to loosen safeguards
Arab tourists flock to Russia amid the country's closer ties with the Gulf
Civil war in Sudan puts charity kitchen workers at risk
Amazon bets on Texas and custom Trainium chips to challenge Nvidia in AI race in US
Japan's ruling party approves plans to beef up intelligence amid defence overhaul
Iran offers to mediate as Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes escalate