The EU foreign policy chief has criticised US President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on eight countries over Greenland, saying Russia and China "are the ones who benefit" from divisions among allies.

"China and Russia must be having a field day," Kaja Kallas wrote on X on Saturday.

Noting that if Greenland's security is at risk, allies can address it inside NATO, she said tariffs risk making Europe and the US poorer and "undermine our shared prosperity."

"We also cannot let our dispute distract us from our core task of helping to end Russia’s war against Ukraine," added Kallas.

European Council President Antonio Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and "risk a dangerous downward spiral."

The reactions came after Trump said Washington would impose new tariffs on goods from eight European countries starting February 1, with rates rising sharply in June, citing "national security" concerns linked to Greenland.