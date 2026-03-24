US
1 min read
US Senate confirms Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security Secretary
Despite his confirmation, Democrats remain firm in their refusal to fund the agency until new restrictions are placed on ICE and Border Patrol conduct.
US Senate confirms Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security Secretary
Mullin replaces Kristi Noem following controversy over killings by ICE agents. (FILE) / Reuters
March 24, 2026

The US Senate has confirmed Markwayne Mullin as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, replacing Kristi Noem, in a 54-45 vote.

President Donald Trump's nominee secured backing from most Republicans, with Democratic Senators John Fetterman and Martin Heinrich also supporting his confirmation.

Mullin, a Republican senator from Oklahoma, takes charge of the agency during a prolonged shutdown that has entered its sixth week with no clear resolution.

His appointment follows the dismissal of Noem after the killings of two American citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota.

RECOMMENDED

Democrats had called for Noem's removal and supported an impeachment resolution against her.

Mullin's confirmation is not expected to resolve the impasse, as Democrats have maintained that their opposition is based on policy rather than personnel.

Democrats have insisted on new restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents, including requirements to wear identification, remove masks and obtain judicial warrants for raids on private property.

RelatedTRT World - Trump fires homeland security chief Kristi Noem, replaces her with 'MAGA Warrior' Markwayne Mullen
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks
Israel moves closer to legalising death penalty for Palestinian prisoners
Israeli strikes kill civilians in Lebanon as Hezbollah hits back across border
Bernie Sanders says ‘absolutely not’ to $200B Iran war bill, plans arms block