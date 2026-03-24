The US Senate has confirmed Markwayne Mullin as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, replacing Kristi Noem, in a 54-45 vote.

President Donald Trump's nominee secured backing from most Republicans, with Democratic Senators John Fetterman and Martin Heinrich also supporting his confirmation.

Mullin, a Republican senator from Oklahoma, takes charge of the agency during a prolonged shutdown that has entered its sixth week with no clear resolution.

His appointment follows the dismissal of Noem after the killings of two American citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota.