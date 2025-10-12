TÜRKİYE
Syria's security is inseparable from Türkiye: Fidan
Foreign, defence, and intelligence chiefs from both countries discuss bilateral security cooperation and recent developments.
Turkish, Syrian officials hold security talks in Ankara. / AA
October 12, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin met Sunday in Ankara with their Syrian counterparts for high-level discussions.

Fidan, Guler, and Kalin held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Intelligence Chief Hussein Salameh on Sunday.

The meeting focused on security cooperation between Türkiye and Syria, as well as recent developments.

Noting that the meeting addressed all aspects of the strategic dimensions of bilateral relations, Hakan Fidan said, “We discussed joint and concrete steps that can be taken to ensure Syria's full security while preserving its territorial integrity.”

He also said, “The Syrian administration possesses the determination and resolve to overcome challenges it faces.”

Syria's security is inseparable from that of Türkiye, said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday, vowing that Ankara will continue to give comprehensive support to Syrians towards this end.

“We don’t view Syria's security as separate from Türkiye's security. For this, we’ll continue to provide all kinds of support to our Syrian brothers,” Fidan added.

During the security cooperation meeting held in the capital, Ankara, both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation to protect Syria's gains, Fidan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We have agreed with our Syrian brothers to strengthen our close coordination and cooperation to preserve and advance Syria’s gains," he added.

Fidan highlighted that the talks in Ankara allowed a thorough examination of the strategic dimensions of the countries’ relationship.

The meeting also addressed joint steps that can be taken to ensure Syria’s security while preserving its territorial integrity, evaluating concrete plans comprehensively.

Stressing that the Syrian administration has the determination and resolve to overcome the difficult tests it faces, Fidan said comprehensive contacts with Syria continue at all levels after the Syrian people gained their freedom late last year.

By Staff Reporter