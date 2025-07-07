Türkiye has rejected France’s criticism of its ongoing judicial proceedings, calling a recent statement by the French Foreign Ministry an unacceptable interference in its domestic affairs.

"We categorically reject the statement made today (7 July) by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, which constitutes an interference in the ongoing judicial processes in our country," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Ankara said it guarantees "fair and impartial" legal proceedings and stressed that all judicial actions in question are being handled by independent courts in line with the Turkish Constitution and national laws.

The ministry accused France of applying a double standard, citing the sentencing of the French opposition leader, which has rendered them ineligible to run for office, and the ongoing legal cases against some French mayors.