President Donald Trump has said the United States will hold talks with Iran over its nuclear programme next week, following a 12-day conflict with Israel that drew in the US and left hundreds dead and wounded.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump claimed recent US air strikes had led to the "total obliteration" of Iran's nuclear capabilities, setting the programme back "decades".

He added that the ceasefire he announced earlier in the week was "going very well."

However, a leaked US intelligence assessment seen by American media suggested the strikes may have delayed Iran's nuclear efforts by only a few months.

The United States joined the fighting in support of Israel, targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran.

Two were hit by bunker-buster bombs, while the third was struck by a guided missile fired from a US submarine.

"They're not going to be building bombs for a long time," Trump said, adding that discussions with Iran were expected "next week."

He added: "We may sign an agreement. I don’t know."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his government is open to talks, but would continue to "assert its legitimate rights" to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that some nuclear sites had been "badly damaged."

But the US Defense Intelligence Agency, in a report cited by US outlets, claimed the American strikes did not destroy Iran’s centrifuges or its stockpiles of enriched uranium.

Instead, some facility entrances were sealed without eliminating underground structures.

Trump's intelligence chiefs also pushed back on Wednesday.

CIA Director John Radcliffe in a statement said that new intelligence from a "historically reliable" source indicated that "several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years."

Trump also said on Wednesday that the US has not given up its maximum pressure on Iran - including restrictions on sales of Iranian oil - but signaled a potential easing in enforcement to help the country rebuild.