The White House has confirmed it is looking into reports regarding the mysterious disappearances and deaths of at least 10 American scientists, many of whom held access to classified nuclear or aerospace material.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the growing concern following a query about a potential connection between the cases.

Leavitt stated that while she had not yet conferred with relevant agencies, the administration deems the pattern serious enough to warrant a formal investigation.

The list of impacted individuals includes high-profile researchers and contractors affiliated with the nation's most sensitive scientific institutions.

Among them is Monica Jacinto Reza, a senior aerospace engineer and director of materials processing for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who vanished in June 2025 while hiking in California.

Steven Garcia, a government contractor at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Albuquerque, was reported missing on August 28, 2025.

Other cases include Anthony Chavez, a former staffer at Los Alamos National Laboratory who disappeared in May 2025, and retired Air Force Major General William "Neil" McCasland, a former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, who vanished in February 2026.

National Security Concerns