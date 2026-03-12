Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned a deadly Ukrainian strike on the western Russian city of Bryansk as a "terrorist attack" and accused Britain, whose missiles it said were used, of overstepping international legal norms.

In a statement, the ministry said the strike was intended to derail efforts towards a peace process and fuel an escalation of the conflict.

Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Wednesday one more person had died in the attack, bringing the death toll to seven. Bogomaz said earlier that Tuesday's strike had injured 42 people, without saying what was hit.