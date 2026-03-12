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Russia accuses Ukraine and Britain of 'terrorist attack' after strike in Bryansk
Moscow says a Ukrainian strike on a missile-component plant in the Russian border city of Bryansk killed seven people and injured dozens; Kiev says it targeted military infrastructure.
Russia accuses Ukraine and Britain of 'terrorist attack' after strike in Bryansk
Smoke rises amid explosions on a Russian missile plant, in Bryansk, Russia March 10 2026 in this screen grab from a handout video. / Reuters
March 12, 2026

Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned a deadly Ukrainian strike on the western Russian city of Bryansk as a "terrorist attack" and accused Britain, whose missiles it said were used, of overstepping international legal norms.

In a statement, the ministry said the strike was intended to derail efforts towards a peace process and fuel an escalation of the conflict.

Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Wednesday one more person had died in the attack, bringing the death toll to seven. Bogomaz said earlier that Tuesday's strike had injured 42 people, without saying what was hit.

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Ukraine said it had struck a key plant producing missile components. Moscow accused it of deliberately targeting civilians.

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SOURCE:Reuters
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