The Turkish Zero Waste Foundation is preparing a new global zero-waste framework document that aims to benefit the world, to be presented during the 31st UN climate conference (COP31), which Türkiye will host and chair next year.
Speaking to Anadolu, Samed Agirbas, head of the Zero Waste Foundation, said: “During COP31, we will take a leading role in advancing decisions on waste reduction and preventing food waste, which critically impact the world's future.”
The foundation was established in 2023 under the auspices of Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, who serves as its honorary president. The foundation works to promote the Zero Waste Project and ensure its long-term sustainability.
Agirbas said Türkiye secured the hosting and presidency of COP31 following negotiations at COP30 this November in Brazil, in a shared arrangement with Australia.
He highlighted that, as part of ongoing climate diplomacy efforts since 2022, numerous meetings have been coordinated by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, along with other ministries.
The foundation actively participated in the COP30 in Brazil, holding discussions with representatives from various organisations and stakeholders.
In December 2022, a resolution proclaiming March 30 International Day of Zero Waste – led by Türkiye and co-sponsored by 105 countries – was adopted by the UN General Assembly.
Agirbas called this a success that started at the local level in Türkiye and expanded internationally.
Emphasising that zero waste is not viewed as a political issue, Agirbas said that Türkiye, with its population of over 86 million, places great importance on involving youth and children in the COP31 process.
Agirbas added that the Zero Waste Foundation's website is open to new ideas and project proposals from the public.
The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme decision-making body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), holding annual meetings since 1995 to evaluate climate progress and negotiate actions.
The 31st session (COP31) will be held in Türkiye on Nov. 9-20, 2026, primarily in the Turkish Riviera resort of Antalya, with the leaders’ summit in Istanbul.
At the gathering, nearly 200 countries are expected to convene in Türkiye to discuss the next steps in implementing the Paris Agreement, including updated emission reduction targets, adaptation measures, climate finance, and carbon market rules.