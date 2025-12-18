The Turkish Zero Waste Foundation is preparing a new global zero-waste framework document that aims to benefit the world, to be presented during the 31st UN climate conference (COP31), which Türkiye will host and chair next year.

Speaking to Anadolu, Samed Agirbas, head of the Zero Waste Foundation, said: “During COP31, we will take a leading role in advancing decisions on waste reduction and preventing food waste, which critically impact the world's future.”

The foundation was established in 2023 under the auspices of Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, who serves as its honorary president. The foundation works to promote the Zero Waste Project and ensure its long-term sustainability.

Agirbas said Türkiye secured the hosting and presidency of COP31 following negotiations at COP30 this November in Brazil, in a shared arrangement with Australia.

He highlighted that, as part of ongoing climate diplomacy efforts since 2022, numerous meetings have been coordinated by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, along with other ministries.

The foundation actively participated in the COP30 in Brazil, holding discussions with representatives from various organisations and stakeholders.

In December 2022, a resolution proclaiming March 30 International Day of Zero Waste – led by Türkiye and co-sponsored by 105 countries – was adopted by the UN General Assembly.