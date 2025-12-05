A new machine-learning tool can rapidly screen thousands of compounds to find those that push cancer cells into permanent senescence, offering fresh hope for tough-to-treat cancers, a new study reveals.

The research published in Aging-US describes a machine-learning method developed by Ryan Wallis and Cleo L Bishop that uses cell-shape analysis to rapidly identify pro-senescence drugs, accelerating discovery for hard-to-treat p16-positive tumours.

Cellular senescence is a natural state in which damaged or old cells permanently stop dividing.

In cancer treatment, deliberately pushing tumour cells into senescence offers a way to halt their growth without killing them outright.

The challenge has been reliably confirming senescence in cancers that already look “aged” (so-called Sen-Mark+ tumours, such as basal-like breast cancer), where conventional biomarkers often fail.

To solve this, researchers Wallis and Bishop developed SAMP-Score, a machine-learning tool that bypasses traditional markers entirely.

Instead, it recognises senescence by analysing microscopic changes in cell shape and structure, distinct patterns called senescence-associated morphological profiles (SAMPs).