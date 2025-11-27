ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Terrorists kill three cops in Pakistan as tensions persist with neighbouring Afghanistan
Gunmen strike in Hangu district, amid rising terrorist violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; investigation and manhunt underway.
Terrorists kill three cops in Pakistan as tensions persist with neighbouring Afghanistan
Police officers stand guard on a road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, November 24, 2025. / Reuters
November 27, 2025

A group of terrorists armed with assault rifles attacked a roadside police checkpoint overnight in northwest Pakistan, killing three officers before fleeing, police said on Thursday.

Officers returned fire at the checkpoint in Hangu, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

It was not immediately clear whether the attackers also suffered losses or injuries, Hangu District Police Officer Khan Zeb said.

An investigation and a search operation to track down the assailants were underway Thursday, he said.

The latest assault came days after two suicide bombers and a gunman stormed the headquarters of security forces in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing three officers and wounding 11 others.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday praised the officers killed in Hangu for their “bravery and sacrifice,” saying police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were playing a critical role in combating militants.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan, Iranian officials discuss fighting terrorism and boosting security

In a separate incident, three children were killed on Wednesday when an explosive device detonated outside their house in Bolan, a district in the southwestern Balochistan province.

RECOMMENDED

Authorities are still investigating, police official Jan Mohammad Khosa said on Thursday.

Pakistan has experienced a surge in violence in recent years at the hands of the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an alliance of several terror groups formed in 2007 that primarily targets Pakistan.

The TTP is separate from Afghanistan’s Taliban interim government, but Pakistan alleges Kabul is assisting them.

The increase in attacks has strained relations between Pakistan's government in Islamabad and authorities in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, with Pakistan accusing the TTP of operating freely inside Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Afghanistan denies the allegation, but tensions escalated after the Taliban blamed Pakistan for an October 9 drone strike that caused explosions in Kabul.

The ensuing clashes killed dozens of soldiers, civilians and terrorists before Qatar brokered a ceasefire on October 19 that remains in place.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan denies carrying out deadly air strikes inside Afghanistan
SOURCE:AP
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests