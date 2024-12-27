Sweden is offering a hefty sum of US $34,000 per immigrant family to return to their home countries, one of the many tactics some Western nations are adopting to cut the number of asylum seekers.

Sweden’s new policy, set to take effect in 2026, marks a substantial increase from the current grant of up to $970 per adult and $485 per child.

During a press conference on September 12, Sweden’s migration Minister Johan Forssell described the new policy as a “paradigm shift” in the Nordic country which in 2015 opened its borders to 162,877 asylum seekers, mostly of Syrian, Afghan, and Iraqi descent as a “humanitarian superpower”.

The grant system, implemented in 1984, was intended to provide financial incentives for immigrants to voluntarily return to their home countries, yet, only one person took the existing offer last year, according to Forssell.

If more people were aware of the grant and its size was increased, more would likely accept the offer, Ludvig Aspling of the Sweden Democrats told reporters.

After coming to power in 2022, Ulf Kristersson, the first prime minister in Swedish history to rely on the far-right Sweden Democrats for support, vowed to take a tougher stance on immigration and crime.

Sweden’s move aligns with a broader trend seen in neighbouring countries, which have also tightened their migration policies significantly.

Denmark

Despite Denmark being led by a coalition government led by a centre-left party, the country maintains some of the most restrictive policies and polarised rhetoric around immigration in the European Union.

In 2010, the Danish government began designating low-income, predominantly minority neighbourhoods as "ghettos," a term later changed to "parallel societies" due to its derogatory connotations.

“Ghettos” included areas where the proportion of immigrants and descendants from non-Western countries was over 50 percent.

In 2018, Denmark enacted laws under the "Ghetto Package" aimed at reducing non-profit family housing in these areas to 40 percent by 2030.

Under the “Ghetto Package,” the Danish government permitted the demolition of homes in low-income, predominantly Muslim neighbourhoods to alter their character.

Residential blocks were sold to private investors, who converted them into luxury apartments as part of a larger plan to drive out disadvantaged locals who could no longer afford the increased rents.

In these neighbourhoods, assimilation has become a requirement rather than a choice for those who want to stay.

Since 2019, all families in the “ghettos” have had to enrol their children over the age of one in daycare centres where they are taught "Danish values" and language, with welfare benefits being withheld from those who fail to comply.

In another highly contentious measure under the Ghetto Package, people convicted of crimes in “Ghettos” generally face sentences twice as long as those committing the same offences elsewhere.

There are currently 12 such areas in Denmark where immigrants from non-Western countries and their descendants constitute more than 50% of the population.

Conditions are harsh in Danish detention centres, where individuals denied residence permits endure indefinite detention, often under solitary confinement and with inadequate access to health services as well as legal advice and translation.

And a controversial 2016 policy, labelled "vindictive" by Human Rights Watch, permits the Danish government to seize refugees’ assets if they possess more than £1,000 in cash to cover the cost of their stay.

The UK

Before the UK's new Labour government cancelled the plan, the UK and Rwanda had signed an agreement to deport asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda, which many human rights groups criticised as cruel and inhumane.

The scheme, agreed upon in April 2022 by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, intended to send anyone who arrived in Britain illegally after January 1, 2022, to Rwanda, a country over 6,400 kilometres away.