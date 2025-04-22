Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has taken his election campaign to Quebec, saying only he could protect the predominantly French-speaking province from US President Donald Trump.

Polls show the ruling Liberals have a narrow lead over the Conservatives ahead of an April 28 election that Carney says is one of the most crucial in Canada's history.

Any party wishing to win power must do well in Quebec, which has the second-largest number of seats in the House of Commons after Ontario and is home to an independence movement dedicated to protecting the role of French and local culture.

Trump has imposed tariffs on imports from Canada and mused about annexing the country.

"This threat is not only an economic threat, it is an existential threat. To be clear, President Trump is threatening the distinct identity of Quebecers," Carney said at a campaign event in the city of Trois-Rivieres on Tuesday.

"We'll be able to protect Quebec, protect our sovereignty and build Canada strong ... if you want a strong government that will defend Quebec and stand up to Donald Trump, you must vote for that," he said, reiterating calls for a strong mandate.

Trois-Rivieres, one of several Quebec parliamentary constituencies where three and sometimes four parties are contesting the vote, is a key Liberal target.

In the 2021 election, the separatist Bloc Quebecois won Trois-Rivieres with 29.5 percent of the vote, ahead of the Conservatives' 29.4 percent and the Liberals' 28.6 percent.

Related TRT Global - Canada's federal election: Here is everything you need to know

Liberals ahead