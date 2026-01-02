Hamid Ali Abubakar, security adviser to Rapid Support Forces commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, was killed along with several aides in a drone attack carried out by the Sudanese army near the city of Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur state, RSF security adviser Al-Basha Tabiq said on Thursday evening.

Tabiq announced the death in a post on US social media platform Facebook, mourning “Commander Adviser Hamid Ali Abubakar,” who also led the RSF’s “Al-Saif Al-Battar” military unit, which operates mainly in northern, central and western parts of the Darfur region.

He accused the Sudanese army of “assassinating” Abubakar and warned it would “pay a heavy price for this crime.”

Local sources said a drone struck a meeting of RSF forces in the village of Al-Firdous in the Waranga area near Zalingei in western Sudan.

They said Abubakar served as an adviser to Dagalo and a field commander leading the Al-Saif Al-Battar unit, which includes hundreds of RSF fighters. The sources added that he also played a central role in mobilising tribes and traditional leaders in support of the RSF.