Israeli forces raided Balata refugee camp east of Nablus in the northern West Bank on Wednesday and surrounded a home there, according to local sources.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli undercover agents entered the camp before military reinforcements arrived from the Huwwara checkpoint and Jerusalem Street.

Residents said the army flew drones over the camp as heavy gunfire and explosions erupted. They added that blasts were caused by detonations at the entrances to homes during the raid.

Israeli forces imposed a siege on a house inside the camp, witnesses said, adding that the identities of those targeted and whether the operation resulted in arrests or injuries were not immediately clear.

As of yet, the Israeli military has not issued a statement on the operation.

Israeli forces were seen leaving Nablus later on Wednesday in a social media video after arresting at least one Palestinian man on Al-Ittihad Street.

In the same video, Israeli forces were seen detaining a young man who was on crutches after suffering fractures several days earlier.