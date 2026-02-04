Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that cooperation with Egypt is contributing to regional stability, and Ankara wants to use it effectively in investment and trade.

“We will continue close coordination with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in line with our $15 billion bilateral trade volume target,” Erdogan said at the Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum closing session in Cairo.

He underlined that the sides discussed trade and economic relations in detail at the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting and signed agreements that will strengthen the basis of relations, expanding the scope in all areas.

“While protectionism and inward-looking policies are increasing in the global economy, cooperation is gaining importance for the sustainability of prosperity. In this increasingly difficult environment, I sincerely believe that our economies can grow stronger together with your support," he said.

Erdogan stated that Egypt is Türkiye's largest trading partner in Africa, exceeding a $8 billion trade volume.

"We are third among the countries to which Egypt exports the most, with a 7.4 percent share, and seventh among the countries from which it imports the most, with a 3.4 percent share.”

Erdogan stated that trade ministers will hold the next meeting of the High-Level Trade Consultation Mechanism in Ankara.