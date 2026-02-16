WAR ON GAZA
Pro-Palestine voices are being silenced: Arsenal's ex-employee
Former Arsenal kitman contests dismissal over social media posts critical of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza and says his remarks were political commentary.
Mark Bonnick is suing Arsenal, saying he was sacked for pro-Palestine posts and punished for his political views. (European Legal Support Center). / Others
12 hours ago

Mark Bonnick, a longtime Arsenal employee who says he was dismissed after criticising Israel over atrocities in Palestine, has said that people who speak out about what he describes as Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid system are being silenced, as his legal challenge against the Premier League club continues.

Bonnick, 62, worked as a kitman for the north London side for 22 years before being dismissed in December 2024 after posting social media comments critical of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu, he described the ongoing dispute and defended his statements as political rather than discriminatory.

“I think people have to talk out about evils and wrongs. We talked about South Africa's apartheid. We talk about Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and Zionist Israel's illegal occupation. It's apartheid. We're silenced. Its cancellation,” Bonnick said, arguing that people have a duty to raise their voices against wrongdoings in Gaza.

He confirmed that legal proceedings against Arsenal remain ongoing and that mediation is scheduled for June. According to Bonnick, he was told the process could extend until 2028.

He described the situation as deeply regrettable, criticising Arsenal’s handling of the process and expressing hope that the club would reassess its approach to similar cases in the future, including its response to cyberbullying.

Media focused solely on antisemitism allegations

Bonnick said media coverage centred largely on accusations of anti-Semitism, which he insists were unfounded.

He said there was clear evidence that the posts did not constitute anti-Semitism and maintained that his remarks were entirely political commentary.

He noted that the Football Association did not contact him during the process and that no police investigation took place.

“FA (The Football Association) never came back to me, and the police never knocked at my door, so that was all rubbish,” he said.

Citing the case of University of Bristol academic David Miller during his defence, Bonnick argued that debates over political expression should apply equally.

“In the appeal meeting, basically, they said I couldn't have an opinion because I wasn't academic. He was a lecturer, and the woman basically says, ‘Well, he was an academic,‘ and I've come out and said, ‘What, the thick-cut kitman can't have an opinion? Where's the equality?'” he said.

He also told the disciplinary panel that Arsenal had previously defended players’ freedom to express personal views, referencing a club statement related to Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny. According to Bonnick, panel members questioned where he had obtained the statement, to which he replied that it was publicly available online.

He said the meeting was brief and procedural, adding that all the existing information had already been presented and that no new evidence or substantive interpretations were introduced.

“I tried to make a comment. I was shut down. The guy doing it—I won't mention names—the guy doing it said, 'No, I don't want to hear that,'” he said.

He described the final days before his dismissal, recalling that a security guard appeared distressed when collecting his access card.

“They said, ‘I'm really sorry, you know, I need your pass.’ He took it on the 20th. I still wasn't sacked, but I think that gives an indication. And on Christmas Eve, the 24th of December, I'm told I'm sacked.”

Football Association deemed posts ‘political’

Bonnick said the Football Association reviewed his comments under guidelines stating that public remarks considered provocative or disturbing may be investigated and acted upon if necessary.

He said he had been told that both the Football Association and Kick It Out, an anti-discrimination organisation in English football, reviewed the matter and did not identify any wrongdoing or evidence of anti-Semitism.

He claimed Arsenal was required to inform the Football Association but did not share details of that process or its outcome with him.

He added that the Football Association ultimately classified his remarks as political.

Bonnick argued that fear discourages many people from speaking publicly. Referring to remarks made by football manager Pep Guardiola, he said he felt like a “little bird carrying water to put out a fire.”

“I'm not going to make a big difference, but I can chip away. You know, maybe one drop leads to that cascade. And it was a brilliant pep talk,” he said.

Elneny's post cited in disciplinary arguments

In 2021, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny posted on social media: “My heart, my soul and my support for you Palestine.”

After one sponsor objected, the club stated that players have the right to express their views on personal platforms while emphasising the club’s neutrality and discussing the sensitivities involved with the player.

Bonnick said he referenced this statement to support his argument that individuals associated with the club should be allowed to hold personal political views.

Controversial social media posts

In November and December 2024, Bonnick published several posts on social media that drew criticism. Among them were statements including: “Yes, it is all about Jewish supremacy & not wanting to share the land Ethnic cleansing.”

“Why should they be protected anymore than any other community? Some see this as the problem, Jewish communities thinking they should be put before others.”

“Hamas offered to release all hostages in October. Zionist Israel refused. Persecution complex.”

“You abandoned them … Refused to bring them home … Your silence was deafening … Now you want others to scream … Morals, integrity, honesty none … Mark of Cain.”

Bonnick said the phrase “Mark of Cain” referenced remarks made the previous month by Israel’s then-defence minister Yoav Gallant.

The legal case between Bonnick and Arsenal remains ongoing.

