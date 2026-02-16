Mark Bonnick, a longtime Arsenal employee who says he was dismissed after criticising Israel over atrocities in Palestine, has said that people who speak out about what he describes as Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid system are being silenced, as his legal challenge against the Premier League club continues.

Bonnick, 62, worked as a kitman for the north London side for 22 years before being dismissed in December 2024 after posting social media comments critical of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu, he described the ongoing dispute and defended his statements as political rather than discriminatory.

“I think people have to talk out about evils and wrongs. We talked about South Africa's apartheid. We talk about Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and Zionist Israel's illegal occupation. It's apartheid. We're silenced. Its cancellation,” Bonnick said, arguing that people have a duty to raise their voices against wrongdoings in Gaza.

He confirmed that legal proceedings against Arsenal remain ongoing and that mediation is scheduled for June. According to Bonnick, he was told the process could extend until 2028.

He described the situation as deeply regrettable, criticising Arsenal’s handling of the process and expressing hope that the club would reassess its approach to similar cases in the future, including its response to cyberbullying.

Media focused solely on antisemitism allegations

Bonnick said media coverage centred largely on accusations of anti-Semitism, which he insists were unfounded.

He said there was clear evidence that the posts did not constitute anti-Semitism and maintained that his remarks were entirely political commentary.

He noted that the Football Association did not contact him during the process and that no police investigation took place.

“FA (The Football Association) never came back to me, and the police never knocked at my door, so that was all rubbish,” he said.

Citing the case of University of Bristol academic David Miller during his defence, Bonnick argued that debates over political expression should apply equally.

“In the appeal meeting, basically, they said I couldn't have an opinion because I wasn't academic. He was a lecturer, and the woman basically says, ‘Well, he was an academic,‘ and I've come out and said, ‘What, the thick-cut kitman can't have an opinion? Where's the equality?'” he said.

He also told the disciplinary panel that Arsenal had previously defended players’ freedom to express personal views, referencing a club statement related to Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny. According to Bonnick, panel members questioned where he had obtained the statement, to which he replied that it was publicly available online.

He said the meeting was brief and procedural, adding that all the existing information had already been presented and that no new evidence or substantive interpretations were introduced.

“I tried to make a comment. I was shut down. The guy doing it—I won't mention names—the guy doing it said, 'No, I don't want to hear that,'” he said.

He described the final days before his dismissal, recalling that a security guard appeared distressed when collecting his access card.

“They said, ‘I'm really sorry, you know, I need your pass.’ He took it on the 20th. I still wasn't sacked, but I think that gives an indication. And on Christmas Eve, the 24th of December, I'm told I'm sacked.”