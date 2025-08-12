Canada has long cultivated the image of a multicultural society as it welcomes hundreds of thousands of residents from other countries annually.

But for many years, this perception has been facing a stress test, especially for the country’s Muslim community, as Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian sentiment surge over Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, where about 2 million people are facing starvation due to Israel’s blockade.

In Toronto, a gesture of goodwill from the city’s mayor quickly turned sour after it was met with a wave of online hate. Olivia Chow posted a short video to Instagram last month welcoming newly arrived Palestinian refugees to the city, captioned in capital letters: “Salam Aleikum! Welcome to Toronto!”

Within days, the clip drew 51,000 views and about 1,000 comments – more than half of them Islamophobic, according to the mayor’s office. Some commenters mocked the refugees’ appearance, claiming they looked well-fed and showed no visible trace of hunger.

“The Mayor’s social media often features people’s stories to help explain and humanise City Hall’s policy decisions,” Chow’s office told Anadolu in an emailed statement. “We secure permission to use the stories, but if there is ever a concern for the well-being of someone featured on our social media, we will remove the content. Concerns about safety and well-being were raised in this instance.”

The Instagram post was later edited, with the original video replaced by a message explaining the decision. “This post has been edited. The original post has a video of the Mayor greeting a family as they arrived at the airport. Due to abusive comments and safety concerns for the family we have removed the video,” it read.

For Fareed Khan, founder of Canadians United Against Hate, the backlash was no surprise. “Since October 2023, Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism has exploded across Canada to levels higher than they were after 9/11,” Khan said in an email interview.

“The reason is that anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian narratives have become normalised over the past 24 years, and certainly over the past decade.”

Toronto family targeted in repeated attacks

One Toronto family knows the consequences all too well. Canadian media recently reported that Marycarmen Lara-Villaneuva, her spouse Khurram Shahzad and their two children have endured months of intimidation and threats at their east-end home.

The incidents began on March 29, the last day of Ramadan, when a man tried to break down their door around 5:30 a.m., shouting anti-Muslim insults and threats. The door held, and he left without getting inside. Lara-Villaneuva believes the attack was triggered by the inflatable mosque and “Ramadan Kareem” lights the family had placed on their lawn.

About two weeks later, a woman approached her and accused her of being a “terrorist” because of a pro-Palestinian display outside the home. The man from the March incident was charged, but police say he breached his release orders on May 10 by allegedly making death threats against Lara-Villaneuva and a neighbour, and again on July 16 when he yelled anti-Muslim slurs at Shahzad.

“We’ve had to adapt to living in fear, but how long are we supposed to live like this?” Lara-Villaneuva told broadcaster CP24. “We’ve taken steps to proactively protect our family, but there’s only so much we can do. It’s exhausting and it’s debilitating … This is our home and our community.”