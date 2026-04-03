The UK deployed a counter-drone system known as Rapid Sentry to Kuwait, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday condemned a "reckless" overnight drone attack on a Kuwaiti oil refinery.

"The RAF Regiment has deployed its highly effective Rapid Sentry counter-drone system to Kuwait," Britain's Royal Air Force announced on Thursday.

It is a ground-based air defence system which UK Defence Secretary John Healey said was "battle-tested" last week, when the deployment plan was first announced.

"The prime minister began by condemning the reckless overnight drone attack on a Kuwaiti oil refinery," Downing Street said in a summary of Starmer's call with Kuwait's crown prince.