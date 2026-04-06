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'Deranged lunatic': US senators slam Trump’s Iran threats as ‘war crimes’
Fury erupts in Washington after the president vows strikes on infrastructure, with critics warning of mass civilian casualties and legal violations.
'Deranged lunatic': US senators slam Trump’s Iran threats as ‘war crimes’
Donald Trump has threatened to target civilian infrastructure in Iran as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz continue to drive up global energy prices. / Reuters
April 6, 2026

US Senator Chris Murphy has sharply condemned President Donald Trump’s escalating threats against Iran, warning that proposed strikes on civilian infrastructure would amount to “war crimes.”

“Trump is calling reporters today to tell them he is going to commit mass war crimes,” Murphy said on Monday, urging Republican leaders to intervene.

The backlash follows Trump’s pledge to target Iran’s power plants and bridges if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a move critics say would devastate civilian life.

RelatedTRT World - Trump vows to target more Iranian infrastructure as countries seek to open Hormuz

Political backlash intensifies

Murphy warned that even limited strikes on infrastructure would kill thousands of civilians and fail to achieve their stated goal. “Blowing up bridges and power plants… is a clear war crime,” he said.

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Other prominent lawmakers joined the criticism. Senator Bernie Sanders and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rebuked Trump’s rhetoric, while Senator Elissa Slotkin warned such actions would violate the law of armed conflict.

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari called Trump’s remarks a national security threat, while former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene argued the strategy would harm Iranian civilians rather than achieve strategic goals.

RelatedTRT World - Here’s what we know about the proposed US-Iran deal

Escalation risks grow

Trump has doubled down on his warnings in recent days, threatening sweeping attacks as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz continue to drive up global energy prices.

Critics say targeting civilian infrastructure risks not only mass casualties but also a dangerous escalation that could widen the conflict and deepen global instability.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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