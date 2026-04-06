US Senator Chris Murphy has sharply condemned President Donald Trump’s escalating threats against Iran, warning that proposed strikes on civilian infrastructure would amount to “war crimes.”

“Trump is calling reporters today to tell them he is going to commit mass war crimes,” Murphy said on Monday, urging Republican leaders to intervene.

The backlash follows Trump’s pledge to target Iran’s power plants and bridges if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a move critics say would devastate civilian life.

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Political backlash intensifies

Murphy warned that even limited strikes on infrastructure would kill thousands of civilians and fail to achieve their stated goal. “Blowing up bridges and power plants… is a clear war crime,” he said.