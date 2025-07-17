While Gaza bleeds beneath the skeletal remains of starved children and aid-seekers gunned down in food lines, Israel speaks its language, not in diplomacy, but in fire.

On July 16, as 81 more Palestinians , including 25 queuing for food, were killed in Gaza, Israel extended its aggression across borders.

Air strikes pounded Syria’s Sweida and the Damascus countryside, targeting military infrastructure and communications hubs. But this was not a war of necessity, nor a response to provocation.

It was something else, a doctrine in action: what Israeli strategists call “mowing the lawn” , the routine, repeated use of force to weaken adversaries – imagined or real – and prevent long-term stability in neighbouring states.

Wars and aggression often require excuses, even if they are flimsy.

The US invaded Afghanistan under the pretext of the ‘ war on terror ’ , and Iraq to ‘install democracy’.

But Israel needs neither reason nor justification. It has bombed Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran. It now intensifies its strikes on Syria, a country still reeling from over a decade of civil war and now undergoing post-conflict transformation .

Transitional periods are fragile and critical; political scientists widely regard them as windows where sustainable peace, state-building, and reconciliation must be protected, not sabotaged.

But for Israel, the absence of a threat has never been a barrier to war.

Destabilisation by design



Following the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, Israel has pursued a deliberate policy to undermine Syria’s territorial reconstitution.

Its campaign began with the occupied Golan Heights, where it expanded military presence beyond the 1974 disengagement lines and quickly evolved into a coordinated strategy of aerial bombardment, drone incursions, and covert operations.

Over 600 airstrikes were launched within ten days of Assad’s ouster. Ammunition depots, air defence systems, and military airports were systematically hit.

By December, Israeli forces had occupied the buffer zone and advanced up to 12 kilometres inside Syrian territory, laying minefields, displacing civilians, and establishing forward positions in open defiance of post-war norms.

Israel’s aggression in Syria is not limited to missile trails and craters. It is shaping realities on the ground, politically and ethnically. One pillar of this strategy has been the instrumentalisation of Syria’s Druze minority.

Since early 2025, Tel Aviv has openly declared its intent to “protect” Druze populations in Sweida and Quneitra, even threatening direct military intervention. It’s a familiar tactic: reframe aggression as ethnic guardianship.

Behind this rhetoric lies a campaign to arm and organise sectarian militias.



The emergence of the ‘ Sweida Military Council (SMC)’, a Druze armed group backed by Israeli intelligence, is no coincidence. Israeli officials have framed this as a buffer against “Iranian proxies,” but on the ground, it fragments Syrian sovereignty and seeds civil strife.

By encouraging ethnic divisions and supporting autonomous militias, Israel is turning Syria into a patchwork of controllable zones, a method borrowed from its occupation playbook in Palestine.

A doctrine of regional chaos



Israel is not reacting to threats; it is generating them. As a regional aggressor driven by expansionist ambitions, its current campaign reflects long-standing designs for territorial dominance.

What critical Middle East analysts have long identified as the ‘ Greater Israel’ project, a mix of revisionist Zionism and security maximalism, is not a theory, but a praxis. In this vision, the region’s fractured states are not unfortunate casualties but strategic necessities.

Israel has rewritten the language of international relations. It does not engage in diplomacy; it perpetuates bombardment. It does not negotiate; it levels cities.

From Gaza to Damascus, Tel Aviv speaks only in airstrikes. Its security claim is an alibi for structural violence. Genocide in Gaza, strikes in Syria, and assassinations in Iran all fall within a normalised continuum of militarised governance.

When states begin to recover, whether Lebanon’s civil society or Syria’s post-conflict institutions , Israel intervenes to stall sovereignty.

In Lebanon, it has repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure and undermined stability through a rhetoric of Hezbollah containment. In Syria, it has turned a fragile transition into another battlefield.