POLITICS
2 min read
Trump says he hopes Russia, Ukraine will make war-ending deal this week
Trump's comments came after Zelenskyy proposed a 30-day ceasefire in strikes on civilian infrastructure.
00:00
Trump says he hopes Russia, Ukraine will make war-ending deal this week
The US, since the inauguration of Trump this January, has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts to end the war, engaging in talks with both Ukraine and Russia. / Reuters
April 20, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he hopes Ukraine and Russia will make a deal this week to end the war.

"HOPEFULLY RUSSIA AND UKRAINE WILL MAKE A DEAL THIS WEEK," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

"BOTH WILL THEN START TO DO BIG BUSINESS WITH THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WHICH IS THRIVING, AND MAKE A FORTUNE!" he added.

His remarks came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had proposed a 30-day ceasefire in strikes on civilian infrastructure.

"Ukraine proposes to cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days, with the possibility of extension," Zelenskyy said on X.

He said if Russia turns down the proposal, it will be proof that it wants to prolong the war.

The Kremlin earlier said Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't order the extension of the Easter ceasefire.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Zelenskyy suggests 30-day halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure to Russia

Testing waters

On Saturday, Putin declared a 30-hour unilateral ceasefire in the ongoing war in Ukraine, arguing that its success or failure would show Kiev's readiness to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

In response, Zelenskyy said his country would be mirroring Russia's actions, adding that Kiev proposes extending the pause "if a complete ceasefire truly takes hold."

However, he later claimed that fighting continued in Russia's border regions of Kursk and Belgorod.

The US, since the inauguration of Trump this January, has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts to end the war, engaging in talks with both Ukraine and Russia.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash