Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel was "changing the face of the Middle East" with its attacks against Iran which could lead to "radical changes" in the country.

"We are changing the face of the Middle East and that can lead to radical changes inside Iran itself," he told a press conference on Monday in which he outlined Israel's strikes against Iranian nuclear and military targets.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel on Friday launched a surprise aerial campaign against targets across Iran.

Iran has launched several waves of missiles in retaliation at Israel, sparking fears of a wider regional conflict.

"We have eliminated Iran's security leadership, including three chiefs of staff, the commander of their air force, two intelligence chiefs," Netanyahu added.

"We are eliminating them, one after the other."