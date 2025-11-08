TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Deadly fire at perfume warehouse kills six in northwestern Türkiye
Authorities in Kocaeli are investigating a warehouse fire that killed six people and injured one in the Dilovasi district.
Deadly fire at perfume warehouse kills six in northwestern Türkiye
The cause of the Kocaeli warehouse fire remains unknown. / AA
November 8, 2025

A fire that broke out in a perfume warehouse in Dilovasi district of Türkiye's northwestern Kocaeli province on Saturday killed six people, according to the provincial governor.

Kocaeli Governor Ilhami Aktas told Anadolu that the fire had been extinguished.

The provincial governorate said in a statement that one person was injured in the fire. It added that efforts are underway to cool down the warehouse fire after it was extinguished.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, firefighters were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a fire, and they extinguished it.

Aktas expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the fire.

Meanwhile, the reasons for the fire's eruption remain unknown. However, an investigation has begun to determine the cause of the fire.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’