A fire that broke out in a perfume warehouse in Dilovasi district of Türkiye's northwestern Kocaeli province on Saturday killed six people, according to the provincial governor.

Kocaeli Governor Ilhami Aktas told Anadolu that the fire had been extinguished.

The provincial governorate said in a statement that one person was injured in the fire. It added that efforts are underway to cool down the warehouse fire after it was extinguished.