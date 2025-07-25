Moody’s has upgraded Türkiye’s credit rating from B1 to Ba3 and revised its outlook to stable.

"The upgrade reflects the strengthening track record of effective policymaking, more specifically in the central bank’s adherence to monetary policy that durably eases inflationary pressures, reduces economic imbalances, and gradually restores local depositor and foreign investor confidence in the Turkish lira," the rating agency said in a statement.

It added that the risk of a policy reversal has diminished. "The upgrade also reflects the view that the risk of a policy reversal has receded."

Moody’s said that maintaining the current policy path and advancing structural reforms could boost Türkiye’s long-term resilience, especially by cutting energy import dependence and increasing export competitiveness.