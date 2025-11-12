China's President Xi Jinping, during talks with Spanish King Felipe VI, said the two sides should jointly explore third-party markets such as Latin America.
Xi also sought “more strategically resilient and dynamic” ties with Spain as Felipe VI marks his maiden trip to China, state-run Xinhua News reported.
The Chinese leader hosted the Spanish King, who is on a state visit to China — his first since ascending the throne in 2014 — as well as Queen Letizia in Beijing.
Joint ventures in Latin America
Beijing and Madrid “should expand two-way investment, create more landmark projects, leverage their complementary strengths and jointly explore third-party markets such as Latin America,” Xi told Felipe.
Spain commands influence in many parts of Latin America because of its past rule.
He called for the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations to attain “greater international influence,” Xinhua News reported.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership.
The Spanish monarch began his four-day visit on Monday, arriving first in Chengdu, the capital of south-western Sichuan province.
“China and Spain… have consistently approached and developed their bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective,” Xi said, adding Beijing and Madrid have “set a model of friendly coexistence and common development among countries with different historical and cultural backgrounds and social systems.”
Strategic partnership
Xi also lauded the “vital role” played by the two nations in “promoting global openness and cooperation, as well as upholding international fairness and justice.”
He urged the two sides to “further consolidate mutual support, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic guidance, and ensure that bilateral relations always stay on the right track.”
The Chinese leader also said that Beijing “is willing to import more high-quality Spanish products and tap the potential of cooperation in emerging fields such as new energy, digital economy and artificial intelligence.”
During their meeting, Xi and Felipe witnessed the signing of several co-operation agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.
China is Spain's largest trading partner outside the EU, with bilateral trade reaching $48.6 billion in recent years.