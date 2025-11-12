China's President Xi Jinping, during talks with Spanish King Felipe VI, said the two sides should jointly explore third-party markets such as Latin America.

Xi also sought “more strategically resilient and dynamic” ties with Spain as Felipe VI marks his maiden trip to China, state-run Xinhua News reported.

The Chinese leader hosted the Spanish King, who is on a state visit to China — his first since ascending the throne in 2014 — as well as Queen Letizia in Beijing.

Joint ventures in Latin America

Beijing and Madrid “should expand two-way investment, create more landmark projects, leverage their complementary strengths and jointly explore third-party markets such as Latin America,” Xi told Felipe.

Spain commands influence in many parts of Latin America because of its past rule.

He called for the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations to attain “greater international influence,” Xinhua News reported.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Spanish monarch began his four-day visit on Monday, arriving first in Chengdu, the capital of south-western Sichuan province.