Two boxers in Japan have died from brain injuries they incurred in separate bouts during the same event in Tokyo, officials said.

Both were later rushed to hospital where they had brain surgery.

Kotari, who battled to a draw after 12 rounds against fellow Japanese fighter Yamato Hata lost consciousness soon after and "passed away at 10:59 pm on August 8," his M.T boxing gym said on its website Saturday.

"He did his best to fight his way through the surgery and treatment he had been receiving at a Tokyo hospital due to acute subdural haematoma," the gym's post said.